PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,689 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,948 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Kinross Gold by 19.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,282 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 9.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,670,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 778,741 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 45.4% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,899,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,943 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.82. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on KGC shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

