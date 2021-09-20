PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $293,000 Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 13.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $165.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $171.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.78 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

