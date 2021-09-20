PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $151,000 in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULST. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

