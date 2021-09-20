PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Perrigo by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,007 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 3,947.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,475,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Perrigo by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,658 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGO opened at $43.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.17. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

