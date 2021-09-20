PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 12,556 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 429,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,606,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 194,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $9.85 on Monday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

PVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

