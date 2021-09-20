PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 46.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of PSJ stock opened at $151.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.74. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $116.33 and a 12-month high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

