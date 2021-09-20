PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after buying an additional 84,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after buying an additional 135,771 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 95,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 368,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 72,406 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $39.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

