Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 3,576 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

