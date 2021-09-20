Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 112.83%. The business had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 304,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth $32,000. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.