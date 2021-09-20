Powerledger Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.26 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Powerledger coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $153.77 million and $23.26 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00055555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00122905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00044845 BTC.

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger's total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,585,997 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

