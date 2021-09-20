Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Up 68.8% in August

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SQFT stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.77%. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other Presidio Property Trust news, Director James Robert Durfey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry Gene Dubose acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,714.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 19,392 shares of company stock worth $69,789.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Presidio Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

