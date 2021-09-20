Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $946,191.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,778,080 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

