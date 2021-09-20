Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64,330 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $41,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,104,000. Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,652,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $133.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

