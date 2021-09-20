Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,043 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $46,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AMETEK by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,303,000 after buying an additional 507,726 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,869,000 after buying an additional 468,898 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in AMETEK by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,752,000 after buying an additional 193,604 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in AMETEK by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,301,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,220,000 after buying an additional 177,600 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $130.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

