Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $41.67 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 862,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $41,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

