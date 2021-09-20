Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,304 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dover worth $45,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $218,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Dover by 609.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares during the period. RR Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $47,665,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 59.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 897,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,138,000 after buying an additional 333,845 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $162.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.80.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

