Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 93,911 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 407,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,911 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $46,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,251,000 after acquiring an additional 104,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,070,000 after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $113.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.27 and a 1 year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.