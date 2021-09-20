Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 226,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,085,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,752,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,324,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,633,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,620,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $172.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -159.61 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.32 and its 200 day moving average is $160.73. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.54 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock worth $9,078,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.