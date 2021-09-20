Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 122,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PFHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Professional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,978. Professional has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $248.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Professional will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Professional by 41.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Professional in the second quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Professional in the second quarter valued at about $803,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Professional by 17.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Professional by 5.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

