Prometeus Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.60 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $294.20 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $17.88 or 0.00039298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00056563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00124031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00047206 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

