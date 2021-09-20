Prosper Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.38 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $10.38 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00005362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00037603 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002257 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00018846 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

