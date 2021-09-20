Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $103.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRTA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.10.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,887.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 in the last ninety days. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

