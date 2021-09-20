Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 500 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $641,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,058,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $194,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

NYSE TWTR opened at $62.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,677 shares of company stock worth $5,859,013 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

