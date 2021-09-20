Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $201,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $163.77 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $184.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

