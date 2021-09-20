Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 1,200 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 10.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 307.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 668,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after buying an additional 504,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $23.36 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

