Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,699,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 215.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,321 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LI stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of -181.81 and a beta of 1.82.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.