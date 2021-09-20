Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,699,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 215.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,321 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LI stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of -181.81 and a beta of 1.82.

LI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

