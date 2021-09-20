Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 100 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,959,804. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
