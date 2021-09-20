Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 950 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $418.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.06. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.18 and a 52-week high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

