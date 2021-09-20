Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 213.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 55,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

