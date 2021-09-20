Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 7,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $266,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 355 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $14,231.95.

On Monday, August 16th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $256,970.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $38.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -16.62. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,939,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $1,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pulmonx by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 85.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after buying an additional 299,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $5,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

