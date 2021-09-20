Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $48.83 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00003159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $352.21 million and approximately $48.83 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00065220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00169103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00110507 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.33 or 0.06812674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,349.91 or 1.00509119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.39 or 0.00779933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

