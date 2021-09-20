PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $438,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $162,638,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,275,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,545,000. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

