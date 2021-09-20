Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for TESSCO Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). William Blair also issued estimates for TESSCO Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

In other news, Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 77,867 shares during the period. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

