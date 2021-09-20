Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for STAG Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $41.82 on Monday. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

