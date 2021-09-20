Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Beyond Meat, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Beyond Meat in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BYND. Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

BYND stock opened at $112.95 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.