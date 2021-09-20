Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.85). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $658.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

