Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $127,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 421,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded down $7.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.63. 85 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.99. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $170.31 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

