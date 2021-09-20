Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 2,612 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NCR by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,325,000 after acquiring an additional 533,916 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in NCR by 20.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,008,000 after acquiring an additional 952,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NCR by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,328,000 after acquiring an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 10.4% in the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 221,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,367,000 after purchasing an additional 136,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NYSE:NCR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,701. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. Analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.