Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $977,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

NYSE VNO traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,569. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

