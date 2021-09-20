Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Republic Services by 20.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,524,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,732,000 after acquiring an additional 256,171 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Republic Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 92,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RSG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day moving average of $110.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

