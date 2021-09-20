Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.80. 8,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.23 and its 200-day moving average is $305.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

