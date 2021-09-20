Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,598 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDM. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE PDM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.06. 16,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,040. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.