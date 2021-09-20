Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.22.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 767,956 shares of company stock valued at $192,555,139 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $4.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

