Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 27,888 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,888 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $18,220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 169.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Encompass Health by 51.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,749 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Shares of EHC stock traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.27. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

