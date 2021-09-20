Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,021,000 after buying an additional 42,834 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 39.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 20.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 17,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.63. 6,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,358. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.44.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

