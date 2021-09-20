Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will post sales of $30.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $103.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.50 million to $104.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $132.16 million, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $139.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16.

QIPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:QIPT traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,408. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

