Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) vs. Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Critical Review

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Quotient alerts:

80.5% of Quotient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Quotient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Quotient and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient -246.74% -6,699.81% -42.41% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quotient and Alpha Teknova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Quotient presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.17%. Alpha Teknova has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.72%. Given Quotient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient is more favorable than Alpha Teknova.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quotient and Alpha Teknova’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient $43.38 million 6.79 -$108.47 million ($1.18) -2.46 Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alpha Teknova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quotient.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats Quotient on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening. The company was founded on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.