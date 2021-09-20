RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Short Interest Update

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,100 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADA stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. 2,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.49 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.24 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RADA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

