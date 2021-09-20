Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,215 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $86.83 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average of $84.88.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.