Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $258.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

